OBITUARY: Pastor Amos “Jug” Jarman

Pastor Amos “Jug” Jarman, age 88, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020.

Amos was born August 24, 1932 in Old Hickory, TN where he grew up with three sisters. He graduated from DuPont High School in 1950, where he excelled in academics and played several sports. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served in the Korean War.

While in the military he met the love of his life, Jackie Fordham. They were married for 60 years until her passing in 2013. He was an air traffic controller for the FAA in Greenville, SC where they adopted their two children.

After 10 years with the FAA he felt the call to preach and began a ministry that would take him and his family to three churches over the next 30 years. He was a former pastor at West Main Baptist Church in Alexandria, Tennessee. He retired from full time ministry at First Baptist Church Spring Hill in 2001.

Preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Mary Jacqueline “Jackie” Jarman and parents, William Boyden and Velma Lorraine Gunn Jarman. Survived by children, Amy (Brent) Bain and Matt (Kim) Jarman; grandchildren, A. J. Jarman, Brandi Myers and Caleb Cannon; great grandchild, Addison Grace Roberts; and sisters, Elease Taylor, Betty Sue (Larry) Goodwin and Lillie Bell Bendeman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Stan Russell officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be 10:00AM-2:00PM Saturday prior to the service. Due to the current health crisis, masks are required to attend.

If you wish, memorials in Pastor Jarman’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com