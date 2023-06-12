OBITUARY: Parker Glynn Nugent

Parker Glynn Nugent, age 17 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

He was born in Torrance, CA to his parents Scott and Jeanine Nugent.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Anthony Arico, and his cousin Lilly Parrish.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Ashley Nugent and Ellie Nugent; grandmother, Diane Arico; grandparents, Bill and Dawna Nugent; aunts and uncles, Debbie (John) Duke, Christine (Louis) Parrish and Aunt Nancy “Sassy”; Parrish and Hightower cousins; loving dog, Chloe “Dogga”.

Parker lived life large. His smile and joy for life poured out on the people around him. From the time Parker was little he loved to be on wheels –skateboarding was his passion. Parker enjoyed being on the water, whether it was wake surfing on Smith Lake or Boogie boarding at Redondo Beach. He also found a love for photography and film and aspired to learn Italian and travel to Italy to study abroad. He was a large part of Young Life in Franklin, Tennessee where he shared his love for Jesus in his community. Parker lived life to the fullest.

A celebration of life for Parker will be held at 11 AM Friday at Church of the City Franklin. A reception to follow. In honor of Parker’s colorful spirit, the Nugent family asks anyone attending to wear bright colors (no black please). https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

As a remembrance of his love and talent in both of these areas, his family and friends are raising funds to establish the Parker Nugent Memorial Scholarship Fund. 100% of the funds raised will be used to fund a scholarship for a kid in need at Rocketown (rocketown.org) or a Centennial High School (Franklin, TN) senior continuing their education in film or photography. https://www.gofundme.com/f/parker-nugent-memorial-scholarship-fund?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/