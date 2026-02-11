Pamela Tonry Comeaux, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2026, surrounded by love. Pam was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late George and Rae Tonry, and she carried her Louisiana roots with her throughout her life—most notably in her warmth, generosity, and deep devotion to family.

Pam was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose life was rooted in love—love for family, love for home, and love expressed through quiet consistency and care. Known lovingly as “Mimi,” she had a remarkable gift for making people feel welcome and at ease. Whether through a home-cooked meal or her steady presence, Pam created a sense of belonging for everyone she loved.

Pam was married to the love of her life, Sanford L. Comeaux, Jr. Their relationship was one of deep affection, dedication, and shared joy. Together they traveled, played tennis and golf, welcomed friends, and created a home that was always open and filled with warmth. That home was more than a place—it was a feeling, one that assured everyone who entered that they were welcome.

Pam took great pride in her children—Erin (Dan) Rice Soto, John (Lisa) Rice, Mark (Lisa) C. Comeaux, and Margaret (Chase) Comeaux Ayers—and found her greatest joy in her role as Mimi to Parker and Colin Rice, Keagan and Evan Soto, David and Jeanne-Claire Comeaux, Kate Ayers, and Leah Burns Pfister and Andrew Burns. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Beth Tonry Neal, and Gary Tonry. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rae Tonry, and her sister, Patricia Tonry Wallace.

For many years in Louisiana, Pam owned and operated her own business, Safeguard One-Write Systems. After moving to Tennessee, she began working at Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was an essential member of the administration team for over 20 years. It was there that she formed meaningful friendships that she cherished deeply. Pam was intelligent, hardworking, and proud of what she built, always leading with care and dedication.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will take place at the church from 11 am -1 pm. Interment will follow the mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pam’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the hospice team, caregivers, nurses, and physicians who cared for Pam with such compassion, dignity, and kindness. Your support brought comfort not only to Pam but to all who loved her.

Pam’s legacy lives on in the home she built, the family she nurtured, and the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email