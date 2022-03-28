OBITUARY: Pamela ‘Pam’ Randle Miller

Pamela ‘Pam’ Randle Miller of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Nashville, TN, she was 69 years old.

Pam was born in Memphis, TN to William “Bill” and Virginia Randle on April 28, 1952. she went to school at Tyner High School and Edmondson Business College, Chattanooga, TN. she worked as a Religious Education Teacher for St. Philip Catholic Church for 38 years. she was involved in Chattanooga JC’s, Taught CCD, cared for numerous people, and did not know the word NO.

She is preceded in death by Father: Bill, 1983, Mother: Virginia, 2010, Brother in love: George Koontz, 2020, Aunt: Letha “Lee” Randle, 2021.

Survivors include Son: William “Will” Randle Miller (Jessica), Grandson: Dylanger Randle Miller, Granddaughter: Khalynn Renee Miller. Sister: Carolyn Randle Koontz, Nephew: James “Dylan” Paris (Lacey) and Great Niece: Bella Raine Paris. Uncle: Harry E. “Uncie” Randle, and several cousins in Memphis, TN.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, Tennessee with Father Ed Steiner officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass with a reception to follow.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of Memorials may be given to St. Philip Catholic Church and Learning Center.

