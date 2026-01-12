OBITUARY: Pamela “Pam” Faye Zelaya

Pamela “Pam” Faye Zelaya, age 49 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away January 8, 2026. She was born in Decatur, AL to the late Clarence Wigginton and Faye Moss.

Pam was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was known for having a heart for people, she always wanted everyone around her to be taken care of and appreciated. She was a strong Christian woman, and her family was her number one priority. Pam loved spending time outside enjoying nature. She enjoyed taking walks, hiking, kayaking and spending time on her deck enjoying nature and her surroundings.

Pam loved her children and supported them through all their activities. She spent many days at the baseball fields and traveling from town to town to watch the games.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents who raised her, David & Violet Freeman; brother, Jeff Freeman.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years, Don “Z” Zelaya of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughters, Halie (Kevin) Cox of Lawrenceburg, TN and Ashley (James) Farmer of Rienzi, MS; son, Kai (Kendal Triner) Zelaya of Summertown, TN; grandchildren who affectionately called her “Yaya”, Austyn & Ember Cox, Alyssa (Austin) Pace, Kinleigh & Layna Farmer and soon to arrive granddaughter, Bexley Faye Zelaya; great-granddaughter, Adaline; sisters, Cindy Wigginton of Athens, AL, Kathy Witt of Franklin, TN, Genny (Stephanie) Freeman of Fairview, TN, Annette (Danny) Reed of Spring Hill, TN, Dawn (Dean) Ramey of Chelsea, AL, Christina (David) Prior of Ashland City, TN and Candy Freeman of Franklin, TN; brothers, Rick Wigginton of Monteagle, TN, George Alexander of Murfreesboro, TN, DJ Freeman of Clarksville, TN and Davey Freeman of Nashville, TN; many other loving family members.

Memorial service will be held 6:00PM Friday, January 16, 2026 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mitch Friedlein will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Faithfully Restored, https://www.faithfullyrestoredwomen.com/. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email