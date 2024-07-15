OBITUARY: Pamela ‘Pam’ Dowell Thweatt

Pamela “Pam” Dowell Thweatt, age 77 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Preceded in death by parents, Allen and June Dowell; and grandson, Griffin Thweatt.

Pam and Al were faithful members of Crieve Hall Church of Christ for 56 years and enjoyed married life for 57 years. They enjoyed traveling all over the world and she also enjoyed traveling with the group “THEM.” She also enjoyed stamping and had lots of fun time with the group “The Dirty Dozen.” Pam enjoyed being a member of the Ladies Bible Study Group. Pam was very instrumental in starting Crieve Hall Bible Camp, “Camp Kalos,” and was very involved for many years.

Survived by husband, Albert “Al” Thweatt; daughters, Allison (Lee) Thweatt-O’Dell and Abigail (Seth) Harnden; son, Albert (Susan) Thweatt, Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylee and Tucker O’Dell, Amelia, Levi and Tristen Harnden, Carter and Max Thweatt; and sister, Melanie Reeves.

Funeral services will be conducted by Tim Frizzell and Albert Thweatt, Jr. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: Levi and Tristen Harnden and Carter Thweatt. Active Pallbearers: Albert Thweatt, Lee O’Dell, Seth Harnden, Tucker O’Dell, Max Thweatt and Brooks Jackson. Visitation will be at Crieve Hall Church on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crieve Hall Church of Christ Mission Program or Alive Hospice.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

