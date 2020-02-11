Our beloved wife, Mom, sister and friend, Pamela Brown Dugger, 66, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at home in Franklin, TN after a short and valiant fight against cancer.

Pam’s life was dedicated to a family that she loved with all her heart, caring and adventurous friends, and to a tireless effort to help others. When she was on one of her “missions”, it was best to either get on board or get out of the way. Whether it was creating memorable experiences for her own and other children; raising money and gathering volunteers in her many roles to help those in need; or being the biggest cheerleader for the Preds, Vols, Titans, and Roger Federer, she was a force to be reckoned with. Pam coupled her determination with a fun-loving spirit that naturally made people want to join her efforts.

By far her most important mission was loving her three children, Lindsay, Ashley, and Kyle, and her husband and best friend, Tommy. She saved room to wrap her arms and heart around her brothers, extended family, scores of friends, and anyone she came across who needed a little extra support. With her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and amazing blue eyes, Pam was someone you wanted in your life and in return, she gave you unconditional love.

Pam is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tom Dugger, her children Lindsay (Jeremy Shand) Ashley and Kyle, her two brothers, Jerry Brown (Debbie) and Stevie Harris (Debbie Kay). She will be welcomed into Heaven by her Granny (Clara Hardy), her mother (Mary Jo Harris), sister (Cheryl Jones), her nephew (Nathan Harris), her niece (Tamara Jones), and countless animals she rescued throughout her life.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15th at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN, with visitation from 11:00-1:00 and a celebration of life to follow. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please do so to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer or the Williamson County Animal Center.