OBITUARY: Pamela Lynn Mangrum

Pamela Lynn Mangrum, 64 years of age, of Fairview, TN, passed away on January 1, 2024, at her residence.

Pamela was born October 30, 1959, in Nashville, TN, to the late Richard Eugene and Patricia (Tomlinson) Martin.

She was a very loving person, she loved her family, her animals, but mostly, she just loved people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Michael Martin, Elsie Gossett, Pat Martin, and John Timothy Martin.

Those left to cherish her memory, are Glenn Sylvis, her soul mate and life partner of 25 years; daughters, Shawna Donmoyer (Ronnie), and Rhonda Moore (Bill); grandchildren, Justin Donmoyer (Kiara), Chandler Moore, Mitchell Conner (Ruthann), Zachary Lampley (Emma), and William Donmoyer; great-grandson, Blaine Donmoyer; and siblings, Janie Lee (Randy), Jeff Martin, and Becky Martin (Tom).

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Dickson Funeral Home, 209 E. College St, Dickson, TN, with Bro. Tommy Hudgins officiating. Interment will follow in Jane Jones Cemetery in Fairview, TN. Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 8, 2024, at Dickson Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will resume on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

Online condolences may be left at www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

