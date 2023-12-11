OBITUARY: Pamela Kaye Love

Pamela Kaye Love, age 63, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away at her home on December 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Born on January 15, 1960, in Columbia, Tennessee, Pam was the daughter of the late Marion Love and the late Christine Norman Love.

She was a thirty-nine year employee of the Department of Treasury where she served as an analyst. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and reading. Pam was a life long lover of dogs.

Pamela is survived by her life partner Randy Hodge of Spring Hill, TN, sister, Teresa Love (Billy) Cathey of Smyrna, TN, nephew, Eben (Evan Campa) Cathey of Nashville, TN, niece, Sally Cathey (Kameron) Kelsey of Montana, and aunts and uncles, Mae and Reuben Cathey of Nashville, TN, Anna and Wilder Kelsey of Montana, Anna (Ricky) Daniel of Columbia, TN. Linda (Max) Westmoreland of Columbia, TN, Judy (Tommy) Counts of Columbia, TN.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Polk Memorial Gardens. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be Brian Hodge, Jordan Hodge, Eben Cathey, Billy Cathey, Max Westmoreland, Richard Daniel, Dane Wall and Darren Wall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Make checks payable to Children’s Cancer Research Fund and mail to 7301 Ohms Lane, Suite 355, Minneapolis, MN 55439.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aveanna Hospice for their exceptional care during this difficult time.

