OBITUARY: Pamela Kay Gardner

Pamela Kay Gardner, 73, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on September 24, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center, Franklin, TN.

Pamela was born in Elkins, WV to Clifton W. and Anna V. Lantz on December 11, 1948.

She went to high school in Moundsville, WV. She married David F. Gardner on Dec. 17, 1969, in Oakland, Md. She graduated from West Virginia University. She worked as a Nursery school teacher for Brentwood Baptist and Epworth Methodist Church for approximately 20 years. She was involved in Presbyterian Women, the Mustard Seed in Milan, TN & retired teachers feeding children in Kissimmee, FL. She graduated with honors from college.

Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard, and her son Mathew.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 52 years David F. Gardner, her son Mark D. Gardner and his wife Holly, three grandchildren, Alex, Emma, and Colin. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lantz, her brother-in-law Philip Gardner and his wife Cindy and several nieces and nephew.

A memorial service is being held at the First Presbyterian of Spring Hill at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Memorials may be given to the Well Outreach in Spring Hill, TN, or the American Cancer Society.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/