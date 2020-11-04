OBITUARY: Pamela Jo Pipkin

Pamela Jo Brooks Pipkin, age 62 of Thompson Station, TN passed away November 2, 2020.

Preceded in death by husband, James Edward “Jim” Pipkin, Jr.; son, James Edward “Trey” Pipkin III and brother, Billy Ray Brooks.

Survived by: daughters, Shelly (Patrick) Logan and Carla (Matt) Woodard; brother, Johnny Hayes; sister, Nancy (Joe) Brown; grandchildren, Chase (Emily) Pipkin, Nathan Pipkin, Carson Pipkin, Colby Logan, Sarah Logan, Blayne Woodard, Sadie Woodard and Caden Burns; great grandchildren, Harper Chapman and soon to be James Edward Pipkin V; sister in law & brother in law, Lajuana and Eddie Whitwell; Godmother, Carolyn Perry and many other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Spring Hill City Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Whitwell, Justin Whitwell, Chase, Nathan & Carson Pipkin, Colby Logan and Caden Burns. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 6-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com