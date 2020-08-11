OBITUARY: Pamela Jean Herr

Pamela Jean Herr, 61, of Franklin passed Thursday August 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 21, 1958 in Framingham, Massachusetts to Marlene Jean Hitt and the late Jerry Lee Hitt. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jack Herr; three children – Hunter (Sarah) Herr, Brad (Kelsey) Herr and John (Isabella) Herr; grandson Benjamin Herr; sister Marla (Carl) Fox and brother Michael (LaKeisha) Hitt.

Pamela graduated from DeKalb Community College in 1978 with a degree in nursing. She and Jack married in Atlanta in 1985 and began their family with the birth of their three sons before moving to Chattanooga in 1995, where they made lifelong friends and watched their family grow. In 2006 the family moved to Nashville where Jack and Pam began a successful residential home design company. It was there that they watched their boys grow into happy, successful young men with families of their own.

Throughout her life, Pamela loved spending time with family and friends, vacationing in Cape Cod, and entertaining. She had a gift for making others laugh. Pam was a delightful hostess and talented cook who made family celebrations special and meaningful. Pamela was dearly loved by her husband, her sons, her extended family and friends. She was the heart of her home and will be deeply missed by the many people that know and love her.

The family will be holding a private family service on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Green Hills Community Church – 5035 Hillsboro Pike Nashville, TN.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, if you feel so inclined, please donate to Heal Ministries. To find more information or to donate, please visit: https://www.heal-ministries.org. Thank you.

