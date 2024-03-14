OBITUARY: Pamela Jean Coleman

Pamela Jean Coleman, age 60, a resident of Fairview, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

A native of Williamson County, TN., she was born on July 27, 1963, to the late Vernon “Pop” Coleman and to Bessie Jennette Coleman.

She was employed as a clerk with the Williamson County Government. She was a very active member of Jones Chapel Nazarene Church and loved Southern Gospel Music. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brothers: Lester Eugene and James Vernon Coleman, and her sister: Mary Burns.

She is survived by her daughter: Beth (John) Abernathy; mother: Bessie Coleman; sister: Brenda McCord; grandchildren: Ian and Weston Abernathy; niece who was like a daughter, Renea Varden (Nathan, Brysen, Lila); and many other loving family and church members.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2024 with visitation 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM prior to the service at Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 3864 Johnson Hollow Rd. Thompsons Station, TN. Gary Fewell will officiate.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

