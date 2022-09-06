OBITUARY: Ouida Anne Greer

Ouida Anne Greer – Aug. 24, 1949 – August 28, 2022

Ouida Greer passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 28, 2022, surrounded by family to conclude a valiant 13-month struggle with cancer. She was 73.

Mrs. Greer was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in July 2021. After surgery and chemotherapy, she was declared cancer-free in January 2022. But in May 2022, tests confirmed the disease had returned, in the form of peritoneal cancer. Further chemotherapy proved insufficient. Mrs. Greer was about to start treatment in a clinical trial study at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Ouida was my strength, my anchor, and through her example of grace she led me to be a better man than I otherwise would be,” said Bill, her husband of 51 years. “She will be greatly missed by me and the rest of her family and by her many friends.”

Ouida Anne West Greer was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Dyer, Tenn., the middle of three daughters of the late Rev. Dillard and Elsie West. She graduated from East Hardin High School in Glendale, Ky., in 1967 and from Union University in Jackson, Tenn., in 1971. She earned her master’s degree from Murray (Ky.) State University in 1976 while teaching kindergarten full-time in Henry County, Tenn.

Early in their freshman year at Union, Ouida met Bill on a double date, each with the other person. A couple of weeks later, Ouida asked Bill to be her date for her sorority’s Sadie Hawkins Day hayride … and he never let go. They dated throughout college and were married May 21, 1971, one week before their commencement at Union.

Ouida had actually finished her degree work the previous December and spent that spring semester teaching kindergarten at Trezevant (Tenn.) School. Having satisfied academic requirements early, she was among the first educators in Tennessee to achieve the then-new certification to teach kindergarten. She also received the standard elementary certification to teach grades 1-9, although kindergarten was her classroom home until she fully retired 40 years later.

Mrs. Greer spent the last 25 years of her career at Liberty Elementary School in Franklin Special School District, where she continued teaching half-time after she officially retired in 2004. She finally left the classroom in 2011. She also taught in public schools in Carroll, Haywood and Henry counties and in Athens, all in Tennessee.

Ouida and Bill were founding members of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, where she was the church’s first children’s Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Greer remained active in CUMC children’s ministries and for 30-plus years was a children’s message presenter during Sunday worship services. She also served on the church’s congregational care committee as well as various other committees and was chair of the bereavement meal committee. She served on the building committee for the church’s present sanctuary and education wing.

Ouida enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, hosting backyard get-togethers, spending time with her Vineyard Ministry girls (Barb Auten, Marné Price, Sharyn Slaughter and Carol Sullivan), and spending time with her two granddaughters Elise and Eva Bureau and with “adopted” granddaughters Caroline, Mary Katherine and Margaret Beshears.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Greer is survived by their amazing daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Dan Bureau, and two hearts-of-her-soul granddaughters, Elise and Eva, all of Baton Rouge, La.; loving sisters Glenda West Wood Linton of Germantown, Tenn., and Margo West (Ken) Eudy of Ripley, Tenn.; five nieces and nephews; and four great-nephews.

“My mom loved to grow things,” said Amanda. “Her gardens were spectacular. In addition to growing flowers, the gardens were also a place where she grew community by hosting events and gatherings for family and friends.

“She also grew minds and hearts through her teaching, her service and, most important, as a wife, mother and grandmother. I will forever be grateful for the role model that she was and the positive impact she had on so many people.”

In a final declaration of her servant’s heart, Mrs. Greer wished that her body be donated in service to others at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine through the anatomical donation program.

A celebration of Mrs. Greer’s life was held Saturday, September 3, at Christ United Methodist Church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the children’s ministry of Christ UMC, 508 Franklin Road, Franklin, Tenn. 37069.