OBITUARY: Otto Frederick Zeise III

Otto Frederick Zeise III, age 68, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2025. Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Otto was the beloved son of Regina McQuade Zeise and the late Otto Frederick Zeise II.

Otto dedicated 30 years of his life to General Motors, where his hard work and commitment left a lasting impression on those he worked alongside. Outside of his professional life, Otto was a man of many talents and passions. A gifted carpenter, he had an extraordinary ability to turn any piece of wood into a work of art. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures, gardening, fishing, and hunting; always content when surrounded by nature.

Beyond his craftsmanship, Otto was a remarkable cook and an even better baker. His family will forever remember the countless delicious meals and sweet treats he lovingly prepared. Whether gathered around the table or around a bonfire, Otto had a way of making every moment feel special.

Those who knew Otto best will remember him for his bright, infectious spirit. His goofy humor, spontaneous songs, and carefree dances could lift anyone’s mood. Otto had a rare gift for connecting with people. He could strike up a conversation with a stranger and, in minutes, make them feel like an old friend. He lived with an open heart, loving deeply and unconditionally, leaving warmth and laughter wherever he went.

Otto’s memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Audrey Zeise; his daughters, Katie (William) Galle and Stephanie Zeise; and his adored grandchildren, Beckham, Charlotte, Jennings, and Sawyer. He is also survived by his mother, Regina Zeise; his sister, Kathy Catogge; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Otto’s life was a beautiful reflection of love, joy, and authenticity. Though he will be deeply missed, his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with two hours of visitation prior.

The care of Mr. Otto Frederick Zeise III has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and send flowers, please visit the Spring Hill Memorial website.