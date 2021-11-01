OBITUARY: Otis K. Bentley

Otis K. Bentley, 95, of the Bethesda Community, passed away October 28, 2021.

Otis was born in Joshua, Texas to the late VC Bentley and Ona Lou House Bentley. He was a member of Thompson Station Baptist Church and Bethesda Senior Citizens.

He enjoyed flying, woodworking, hunting and fishing. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Bentley, sister, Mary Lou Richardson, brothers, Woodrow Bentley, Hoy Bentley, Pete Bentley and Ray Bentley.

Survived by, sons, Michael (Lori) Bentley, and David Bentley, daughters, Sharon Bentley and Cheryl (Jeff) Pair, granddaughters, Kristi Bentley, Jennifer (Shawn) Powell, Meredith Bentley, Crystal Bentley and Wendie (Evan) Henshaw, grandsons, Jeffrey (Monica) Pair, Joseph (Brooke) Pair, great grandchildren, Tyler Hartley, Elly Villarreal, Beren Pair, Rylie Bentley, Isa Pair, Madison Powell, Bree Fitzgerald, Adelyn Powell and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00AM Monday, November 1, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation at a charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.wiliamsonmemorial.com