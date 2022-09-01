OBITUARY: Othelis (Mitch) H. Mitchell

Mr. Othelis (Mitch) H. Mitchell of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 96 years old.

Mitch was a member of the South Franklin Church of Christ. He served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Ellet destroyer from 1944-1946.

Mitch is proceeded in death by his wife of 70 years Eloise Mitchell, Daughter Diane Mitchell, Grandchildren Matthew Mitchell, Jenna Mitchell,

He is survived by his son Mark (Leah) Mitchell and grandson Andrew Mitchell.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with a visitation beginning two hours prior to the service. The service will be officiated by Jacob Gwin. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/