OBITUARY: Orman Dexter Cook

Orman “Dexter” Cook, Jr., age 69, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025. Born on October 16, 1955, in Alabama to the late Orman Dexter Cook, Sr. and Mary Lorraine Morrison, Dexter was one of eight children and lived a life rooted in faith, generosity, and resilience.

Dexter was a man of deep conviction, known for his strong work ethic and unwavering devotion to God. He had a gift for storytelling—able to command a room with humor, charm, and a twinkle in his eye. In his younger years, Dexter found joy in competition and challenge. A talented and passionate bowler, he traveled across the country, collecting trophies and championship rings as tokens of his many victories. He was also an avid golfer, always up for a friendly round and the camaraderie that came with it.

An injury eventually slowed him down, but it never diminished his determination or his generous spirit. Dexter spent much of his later years devoted to helping others. He found a spiritual home and family at Franklin Community of Faith, where he poured his time and energy into serving others through food drives, fundraisers, and even hand-delivering blankets to those in need. His love for people was evident in the quiet ways he showed up for others, always ready with a helping hand and a good story to share.

Dexter’s kindness, humor, and heart for service will be remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving siblings: James Cook, Sheila Cook, Rena Cook, Kaye Burchwell, Ray Cook, and Alex Cook; along with many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary.

Dexter’s legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the stories he leaves behind.

The care of Mr. Orman “Dexter” Cook has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.