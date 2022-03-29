OBITUARY: Orene Brooks Breeden

Mrs. Orene Brooks Breeden of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, she was 86 years old.

Preceded in death by husband, Dr. John Breeden; and son, Kyle Breeden.

Survived by daughter, Michele Breeden; son, Keith (Kristie) Breeden; grandsons, Blake Breeden and Grayson Breeden; sisters, Shirley Patterson and Sara (Dean) Owens; and brother, Robert (Joann) Brooks.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12:00 Noon (visitation 11 a.m. – 12 Noon) at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN by Bill Watkins and Wavell Stewart. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Erin, TN. Pallbearers: Kevin Spurgeon, Reggie Spurgeon, Roy Buchanan, Tim Fulton, Glen Glenn, Blake Fulton, Jay Glenn, and Wavell Stewart. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

