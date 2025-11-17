OBITUARY: Ora Jeanette Prince Guinn

Ora Jeanette Prince Guinn

December 21, 1931 – November 14, 2025

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Sister

Ora “Jeanette” Prince Guinn passed away peacefully at her home in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, at the age of 93 years, 10 months and 24 days. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ottis Edwin Guinn, Sr., whom she married on August 29, 1953.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Edwina Guinn Denning (Lawrence J.) and was preceded in death by her daughter Eugenia Ruth Davis Briden (Harley) and her son Ottis Edwin Guinn, Jr. (Ina). She was the cherished grandmother of Grace McLeod Highfill (Paul M.), Margaret McLeod West (Mitchell S.), Megan Eugenia Davis Slater (Mason), and Angela Ruth McLeod. She adored her great-grandchildren Miles Linwood West, Mila Gray West, Sophia Grace Highfill and Rhett Aaron Highfill and was joyfully aware of the birth of her fifth great-grandchild, Magnolia Elva Slater, who arrived shortly before her passing.

Born and raised in Paint Rock Valley in Princeton, Alabama, Jeanette was the second daughter of Aaron B. and Mary Kate Newsom Prince. She was preceded in death by her sisters Opal Jewel Prince Crowell (Leonard) and Thelma Jean Prince Johnson (Willie M.). She is survived by her sister Cecelia Ann Prince Miller (Kenneth J.) and leaves behind 11 beloved nieces and nephews.

Jeanette enjoyed a twenty-year career with the C&EI/L&N Railroad, retiring in 1982. She took great pride in being an early learner of computer-based technologies and always embraced the opportunity to master new skills. She was a devoted mother and grandmother whose life was filled with simple joys: traveling (often with a casino stop along the way), making biscuits, shopping, playing cards, reading, cheering for Alabama football, long phone conversations and she delighted in the simple luxury of having her hair and nails done. And above all else, her greatest joy was time spent with her family.

May we find comfort in knowing that grief reflects the depth of our love and that our love for her will continue to guide and carry us forward.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pall Bearer: Larry Denning, Nathaniel Miller, Paul Highfill, Tim Gifford, Caleb Godwin, Miles West, Mitch West, Joseph Barnes, Rhett Highfill.

Honorary Pall Bearer: Todd Crowell, Travis Snider, Clint Daniel, Chris McLeod.

Visitation will be 6-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a cause that was close to her heart.