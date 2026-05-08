Ophelia Joyce Jordan Williams, age 97 of Lyles, TN formerly of Franklin, TN passed away May 6, 2026. Ophelia had many attributes including loving mother, secretary, seamstress, quilter and avid gardener. While being wife to the Williamson County Sheriff, she also served as sheriff during an interim period. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by husband, former Sheriff Fleming Williams; son, Robert Thomas “Tom” Williams; son in law, Jeff Sistrunk; parents, Robert and Grace Joyce Jordan and sister, Jane Jordan Alexander. Survived by: children, Joyce Williams, Fleming “Sam” Williams III, Jack Williams and Sarah Sistrunk; grandchildren, Jason (Jane) Williams and Gracie Bowman; great grandchildren, Jordan Rice and Eliza Bowman; daughter in law, Tobi Williams; niece Pam Alexander Reed and nephew, Ford Alexander.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Rev. Claire Berry officiating. Pallbearers will be retired Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Visitation will be 11:30AM until 1:30PM Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church or Lucky’s Cat House Rescue in Lewisburg, TN.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.