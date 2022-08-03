OBITUARY: Opal Yvonne ‘Bunny’ (Cousins) Neely

Opal Yvonne “Bunny” (Cousins) Neely, age 86 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

She was born in Kansas City, MO to the late Boyd and Lanore Cousins.

She loved horses, the mountains, and sailing with her sister.

She is preceded by her husband of 24 years, Peter M. Neely and brother Jack Cousins.

She is survived by daughters Kris (James) Britz and Holly (John) Greer; grandchildren, Alison (Tommy) Hill, Alexander R. Greer, Matthew J. Britz, James A. Britz; great-grandchild, Walter Hill; brother, Noel Cousins; sister, Carol Allen.

