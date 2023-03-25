OBITUARY: Oneida Lucille Dewey

Oneida Lucille Calkins Dewey, 91, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

“Granny” was born to Alvin and Nola Calkins on October 24, 1931.

She married Kenneth Wayne Dewey on June 7, 1952, in Arlington, VA.

She served her husband as a Pastor’s Wife for over 20 years in Ministry. She worked over 10 years for Benson Music Group as Sales Representative in Nashville, TN.

After retiring, she worked in the Children’s Ministry for Grace Chapel in Leiper’s Fork, TN, scheduling volunteers and loving on the children and workers alike. Granny was best known for her laughter, her servant’s heart and her most delicious “Granny Cakes”.

Granny is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Granny is survived by husband, Kenneth Dewey, children, Wanda (and Paul) Leach, Dave (and Michelle) Dewey, Wendy Sullivan, Wynette Taylor, and Waunita Dewey: 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064 with Pastor Rick Cua of Grace Chapel, Leiper’s Fork, officiating. Family Graveside Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The Dewey family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor Rick Cua, the staff of Williamson Memorial Gardens, and to the many family members and friends who have reached out with love and support during this time.

