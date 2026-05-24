Mrs. Oma Howard Batte, age 88, of Chapel Hill, TN died Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Born in Williamson County, TN, Oma was a daughter of the late Frank Lewis Howard and Gladys Virginia Worsham Howard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Gene Batte; a son, Randy Batte; a sister, Juanita Howard Smith; 2 brothers, Bobby Howard and Billy Howard.

Oma was a member of Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church and also the class of 1955 at the College Grove School. She worked at the Parson Pharmacy for 23 years and was later employed at the Chapel Hill Big Star for 24 years. Oma enjoyed going to yard sales, going shopping and collecting many things. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survived by her daughter, Linda (Jack) Batte Gillespie; a sister, Carol Howard Webb; a brother, Lewis Howard; 3 grandchildren, Carla (Barrow) Gillespie Brown, Randall (Amy) Gillespie and Blake (Bekah) Gillespie; 6 Great-grandchildren, Ashtyn Claire Brown, Owen Gillespie, John Collins Gillespie, Jack Gillespie, Ivy Gillespie and Beau Gillespie.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 11 am – 1 pm at Lawrence Funeral Home with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will be at Swanson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4497 Kedron Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.