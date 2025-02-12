OBITUARY: Olivia Renne Scruggs

Olivia Renne Scruggs, age 1, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center. She was born in Franklin, Tennessee on October 16, 2023, to Calvin Marquis Scruggs, Jr., and Madison Renee Lands. She was an angel in the lives of everyone that knew her. She had an amazing, infectious smile, that could melt any heart. She leaves behind many special and cherished memories to her many family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Carol Landis; great grandmother, Omay Ridley; great grandfather, Rashid Quadir; uncle, David Landis.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Sophia Scruggs, and Kayden Stroud; grandparents, Calvin, Sr. and Adrian Scruggs; uncles, Cain and Cairo Scruggs, Joshua Love, and Nicholas Howard; aunts, Krystal and Kira Scruggs, and Kristina Lands; numerous cousins; devoted friends, Noah Cooper and Juliet Liddell.

A memorial gathering will be conducted on Thursday, February 13, 2025, from 2-4 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.