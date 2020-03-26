Olivia Lynn Sawyer McGaugh, age 57 of Franklin, TN passed away March 25, 2020. She was retired from the Williamson County Public Library.

Preceded in death by her father, Charlie Sawyer and infant son, Jeramiah Bowman. Survived by her husband of 20 years, Tommy McGaugh of Franklin, TN; son, Chase (Angeline Ross) Norcom of Franklin, TN;mother, Jane Sawyer; step-sons, Joe McGaugh, Aldon (Becca) McGaugh, both of Franklin, TN and Gordon (Victoria) McGaugh of Florida; sister, Jayce (Greg) Jones of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Alley & Mackenzie McGaugh; Liam, Jacob, Gannon & Grayson McGaugh.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.