OBITUARY: Oliver Grant Tull

Oliver Grant Tull, beloved son of Guy Tull and Meredith Smith, passed away on June 10, 2024, at his residence in Spring Hill, Tennessee, at the tender age of sixteen.

Born on November 13, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oliver was a vibrant soul whose joyful presence touched the hearts of many.

A student at Spring Hill Middle School, Oliver was eagerly anticipating his next adventure at Spring Hill High School in the upcoming school year. Oliver had a special fondness for watching game shows, playing computer games, and working puzzles. His love for these hobbies was only matched by his outgoing, happy, and loving nature. Known for his cheerful disposition and unique character, Oliver was a light in the lives of all who knew him.

Oliver is deeply missed by his family, including his parents, Guy Tull and Meredith Smith, his twin brother, Hayden Tull, and his sister, Kelsey Tull, both of Spring Hill. He is also survived by his grandparents, Donna Smith of Columbia, and Jim and Debbie Tull of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Smith.

A visitation to celebrate Oliver's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to come together to remember and honor the life of a remarkable young man who brought so much joy and laughter into the world.

In this time of profound loss, Oliver’s family and friends cherish the memories of his spirited and loving personality. His legacy of joy and love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

