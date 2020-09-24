OBITUARY: Olan Wayne Chambers

Olan Wayne (O. Wayne) Chambers born September 20, 1935 passed away peacefully at his residence in Brentwood, TN on September 21, 2020. A long time resident of Cleveland, TN he had many accomplishments that made him truly one of a kind and a friend to so many. After earning his masters degree from the University of Tennessee, he became the Director of Financial Aid Services for the University which paved the way for his passion to help others earn a higher education. After leaving Knoxville, his journey continued in Cleveland where he became the founder, President and CEO of the Church of God Benefits Board. He held many titles along the way before his retirement from the Benefits Board. He was Director of Business and Finance for the Church of God Publishing, Lee University Development Director, Director of Pensions and Legal Services for International Offices, Director of General Assembly (a 20 year term), a Pastor in Alabama, Arizona, and Oklahoma, President of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, a charter member of his home church Westmore, served as a member on many boards in the county and received his Induction into the PTS Hall of Prophets in 2001. He was an avid golfer and lover of card games. If you knew him you also knew XM107! He leaves a legacy in Cleveland that is unmatched.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 64 years Mary Carolyn Chambers, his daughters, Lisa Chambers Davis (husband Bob, granddaughter Chelsea Davis Bailey) of Hialeah, FL and Jennifer Nicole Chambers Dasso (husband Fred, and grandsons Fletcher, Judd Dasso) of Brentwood, TN. Brother and Uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl W. and Mattie E. Chambers and grandson Myles Chadwick Davis.

Due to the current conditions the service is private, but a celebration of life will be held at Westmore on a date TBD. In lieu of flowers he has requested a donation be made to his Endowment Scholarship Fund to help others achieve a higher education and continue his legacy. To donate, please mail or contact the Pentecostal Theological Seminary, 900 Walker St, NW, Cleveland, TN 37311, 423-478-1131 and reference “O. Wayne Chambers” endowment scholarship fund.

