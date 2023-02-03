OBITUARY: Octavia Ruth Sarris

Octavia Ruth Sarris, age 88 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

She is preceded in death by, her parents, Gladys Griggs and Cliff Willougby, and husband, Harry Sarris.

Survived by, daughter Connie (Robert) Chorba and grandchildren Timothy (Michelle) Chorba and John Paul (Christina) Chorba.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

