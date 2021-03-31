OBITUARY: Obdon “Pa” Hernandez

Mr. Obdon “Pa” Hernandez, age 85 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.

He was born in Cuba to the late Obdon Hernandez and Elvira Benitez Hernandez. Obdon lost his father when he was six. He grew up in the streets of Havana started out by shining shoes and grew to be a successful small restaurant owner in the 1950’s. He lived under communism for a few years and moved to the Chicago area back in the late 60’s and became a US citizen.

Obdon worked for Zenith Rowling Corporation in fire prevention and in the mid 70s moved to Miami Dade County where he work for the Dade County School Board also in fire prevention and retired there. He loved his family and would do anything for them.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Noemi Miranda Hernandez; son, Frank Hernandez; daughter, Noema (Robert) Volpe; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Snider, Melissa (Michael) Lindsey, Jamie (Scott Dunn) Volpe, Merandah Hernandez and Rebecca Hernandez; 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com