OBITUARY: Norris “Dwain” Gilliam

Norris “Dwain” Gilliam, age 74 of Franklin, TN passed away February 26, 2021.

Native of Williamson County, TN. Grew up and baptized in the Baptist Church and later attended the Nazarene Church. His faith led him to pass out small cards to witness to others that said “If we meet and you forget me, you have lost nothing but if you meet JESUS CHIRST and forget him, you have lost everything.

Preceded in death by parents, Henry Leslie Gilliam and Delsie Catherine Ervin Gilliam; brothers, Charles Gilliam, James “Buster” Gilliam, J.B. Gilliam; sisters, May Turner, Mildred Hargrove, Lois Baker, Opal Tucker, Shirley Hill and Dorothy Vaughn; sisters in law, Vera Gilliam, Juanita Gilliam, Cindy Gilliam and Lillie Mae Gilliam; brothers in law, Thomas Coleman, Clift Vaughn, Dan Tucker, Charlie Hargrove, Orville Turner and J.L. Andrews.

Survived by: son, John Gilliam; brother, Cecil Gilliam; sisters, Betty (Miles) Johnson, Evelyn Andrews and Barbara Coleman; brothers in law, Clyde Hill and Bobby Baker; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell officiating. Interment Sparkman Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Gilliam, Dale Andrews, Robert Andrews, Gary Hill, Alvin Ray and Bobby Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Crafton, James Andrews, Adam Crafton and all other nephews. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at WILLIAMSN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com