OBITUARY: Norman Kyle Bills

Norman Kyle Bills was born on October 18, 1955 and died at his home in Franklin, Tennessee on March 2, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald Hunter Bills and Lou Ellen Ledford Bills. He is survived by his wife, Nadine Graves Bills; three children, Matthew Kyle and Jane McCormick Bills of Franklin, Tennessee, Anthony Collin and Kelci Leigh Bills of Franklin, Tennessee, and Leah Nadine and Luke Daniel Murphree of Nashville, Tennessee. He is survived by 12 grandchildren: Eli Matthew, Shepherd Fox, Ellen Virginia, and Samuel Kyle (Matthew and Jane); Bennett Collin, Sawyer Scott, George Hunter, and Vivian Leigh (Anthony and Kelci); Jack Harper, Sarah Nadine, June Elizabeth, and David Luke (Leah and Luke). He is survived by one brother, Stephen Hunter Bills and his wife Margaret of Normandy, Tennessee; and one sister, Lee Anne Potts and her husband Jerry of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Kyle’s faith and family were most important to him. He was a loving husband of 43 years and a supportive and fun-loving father. As Papa, he was revered by his grandchildren as a master storyteller and artist. To friends, he was charismatic and encouraging. He was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, served as a Shepherd, and regularly taught adult Bible classes.

Kyle was a natural leader who used his gifts to motivate and teach the players he coached. His coaching career included stops at Goodpasture Christian School, Lincoln County High School, Franklin High School, and Montgomery Bell Academy.

His early years were spent playing baseball, basketball, and football with friends on Melrose Street all the way through high school at Tullahoma High School. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and had great memories of times spent on Tims Ford Lake. He remained a sports enthusiast after retiring from coaching, loyally following the Tennessee Volunteers and Atlanta Braves.

Pallbearers are Clem Welsh, Phil Rust, Jeff Ennis, Jim Andrews, Collin Bills, Alvin Palmer, Clifford Edmiston, and Keith Bain. Honorary Pallbearers are Nathan Bills, Albert Lemmons, Pat Welsh, Jack Raby, Mark Howard, Ronnie Sarver, Don Walker, Bennie Jennings, Anthony Shelton, Doug Smith, and Quincy Vance.

Visitation and the Celebration of Life will be held at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. Visitation will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Friday, March 5 beginning at 1:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nathan and Jenni Bills to support their missionary work at Heritage Christian College in Accra, Ghana: https://uwm.org/missionaries/31619