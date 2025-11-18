OBITUARY: Norman ‘JR’ Lee Sander Jr.

Norman “JR” Lee Sander, Jr., age 68, of Columbia, TN, passed away at home with family on November 10, 2025, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born in Gorham, KS, he was the son of the late Norman Sander and Paulette (Dreiling) Sander.

A 1975 graduate of Victoria High School in Victoria, KS, he went on to spend more than 40 years in the entertainment lighting, sound, and staging industry, where he approached his work with passion and formed lifelong friendships.

JR was a devoted husband and father, remembered for his kindness, his warm and unmistakable hugs, and the joyful energy he brought to every family gathering. He never missed a chance to tell the people around him that he loved them. He lived his Catholic faith deeply and was a proud and dedicated member of the Church of the Nativity, where he volunteered regularly and served faithfully with the Knights of Columbus.

JR loved being surrounded by family and friends and was always the one to bring the fun, whether spending long summer days on Norris Lake and Ft. Loudon Lake or opening his home with Sherry for pool parties full of music, laughter, and good food. He also loved traveling with his family, especially on their beach trips and snow skiing adventures. He made memories everywhere he went, from visiting Aaron in Munich to exploring the streets of Rome on what became his final trip, where he liked to say he “didn’t have a single bad meal.” It was a trip he talked about until the end, especially the meaningful time they shared together in the Vatican, deepening his faith.

JR is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sherry (Warwick) Sander; his son, Aaron Sander; his sister, Deb (Dan) Lickteig; sisters-in-law, Ginger (Andrew) Ramsey and Leigh Ann Warwick; mother-in-law, Helen Forrester; father-in-law, JC (Larene) Warwick; aunts and uncles, Cathy (Tom) Roth, Lou Bowman, Danny (Elaine) Dreiling, Frank (Cathy) Dreiling, Roy (Linda) Dreiling, Charlene (Edward) Rohr, Vernon (Celeste) Sander, Robert (Linda) Sander, Janie (Miles) Leckliter, Carrie (Alan) Billinger, and many beloved extended family members, including Joyce (Clint) McClure, Misty Massengill, Kevin Massengill, Mac Massengill, Trent Karlin, Clayton Murray, Victoria Ramsey, Liam Ramsey, Jordan Bouldin, Kendall Bouldin, Chandler Bouldin, Sarah Bouldin, Lillian Smith, Addison Karlin, Roy (Elaine) Warwick, and Dwayne Warwick, as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Sander and Paulette (Dreiling) Sander, as well as his father-in-law, Danny Forrester.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to his colleagues at Christie Lites for their support throughout JR’s illness, to Ronda Massie and Heather Hardiman for their compassion during hospice care, and to Mike Mangold and Bill Konyok for their friendship and comfort.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM (CST) on Saturday, December 6, 2025, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. Father Jerry will officiate.

A graveside inurnment will take place at 3:00 PM (EST) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Woodhaven Cemetery, 160 Edgemoor Rd., Powell, TN, followed by a Celebration of Life in Knoxville. Details of the celebration following the burial will be shared at the cemetery or may be obtained by contacting Sherry or Aaron.

A second Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM (CST) on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Golden Q Bar and Grill, 809 Ash Street, Hays, KS 67601, for family and friends unable to attend the services in Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in JR’s memory to Fraternus, a Catholic mentoring program for young men, via www.nativitycatholic.net (select “Give Online” and choose “Fraternus” under Fund; note “Fraternus for JR”). Donations towards Parkinson’s research may also be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org.

Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

