OBITUARY: Norman Eugene Moss, Sr.

Norman Eugene Moss, Sr., age 77 of Columbia, passed away on July 17, 2025 in Columbia, TN. Norman was born in Franklin, TN to Oakley C. Moss and Emma L. Hood on July 20, 1947.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Oakley C. and Emma Moss. Norman is survived by his wife, Nancy Hargrove; daughters, Penny (Chris) Carpenter and Pam (Troy) Choate; son, Norman, Jr. (Chastity) Moss; sisters, Liz (Laff) Spears and Gayle Moss; grandchildren, Kyle (Kaitlyn) Choate and Garrett (Sarah) Choate; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Paisley Choate; brother-in-law, Ronnie Martin (Sharon); sisters-in-law, Wanda Hood, Susan Warren (William) and Jorgie Peach (Larry); step sons, Jeff Hargrove (Michele) and Jason Hargrove (Angie). Nine step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.

Norman retired from CPS/American Greetings. He was employed in the lawn mower repair business for many years. He also worked for the Williamson County Landfill and the Transportation Group. These jobs he loved, from his co-workers and customers to the “junk” he brought home because, “Someone will need it someday.” If someone was ever in need, he eagerly helped anyone he could. Norman was a good man with a big heart.

Norman was an excellent carpenter and an avid collector and tinker. He loved to take a useless object and turn it into something useful.

The family wishes to express their thanks for the care dedicated to Norman to Dr. Haden Sholl, Maury Regional Hospital, the 14th floor of Vanderbilt Hospital, and NHC Healthcare in Columbia.

A funeral service to honor Norman’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 21, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 20, 2025 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Williamson County Animal Shelter or American Red Cross in memory of Norman.