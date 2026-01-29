OBITUARY: Norma Nicol Hamilton

Norma Nicol Hamilton, age 84, of Franklin, TN and previously for 40+ years of Carmichael, CA, passed away peacefully from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease on January 25, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was a dedicated, loving, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, loyal friend, lover of history, and a true patriot.

Born on September 25, 1941, in Pensacola, FL, Norma was the only child of then Lt. (j.g.) George Beaton Nicol, USN, and Adele Virginia Watkins Nicol. At age 3 on June 7, 1945, her father died in a naval aviation accident. He was flying off the newly commissioned USS Boxer aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean near Cuba and was lost at sea. At the time of his death, he was Commander of the Air Group attached to the USS Boxer. Thereafter Norma was raised in Coronado, CA until her mother died 11 years later when she was 14. She was also predeceased by her youngest son, Ryan Watkins Hamilton, in 1990.

Norma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard, and daughters Margie Tattersfield (George) and Molly Conger (Tim), son Garrett (Michelle) and grandchildren Ben, Claire, and Maggie Tattersfield, Ryan, Will, and Joey Conger, and Chase, Maya, and Ava Hamilton as well as her beloved niece, Carolyn Beilfuss.

In 1959, Norma met Richard at the University of Arizona. It didn’t take long for her to realize that he was the love of her life. Rather than finishing her degree at that time, she wanted to support his career aspirations so they decided to get married and start their life together. While Richard was in law school in San Francisco, she worked to support them in an administrative role with the FBI. Soon after, their parenting adventures began. For the following 25+ years, Norma focused on raising their four children and pursuing many church, school, and community service activities. However, she still longed to obtain her college degree. And she did just that with vigor and enthusiasm, earning not only a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Davis (1993) but also a Master of Arts degree in History from California State University, Sacramento (2005).

During her return to academia, inspired by her father’s U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1934 roommate connecting with her, Norma embarked upon her “daughter’s journey” to learn more about her father’s life and his honorable service in the U.S. Navy. This journey included many memorable events such as touring the successor USS Boxer, discovering letters he wrote to her mother while deployed, and interviewing many who fondly remembered her father. For decades, she steadfastly participated in organized Memorial Day events, privileged to read the names of fallen service members aloud. She further honored her father by researching and writing his biography, “Reclaimed from Anonymity: The Life of Commander George Beaton Nicol, United States Navy, 1912-1945” as her thesis, completing the requirements for her master’s degree. It is now a bound book that has a home in The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, LA.

As part of retracing her family roots, Norma joined the national association of fellow WWII orphans (American WWII Orphans Network [AWON]) in 1999 and served on its Board of Directors for ten years. Through AWON resources she learned how to access her father’s military service records. Serving in this organization and forming lifelong friendships with other WWII orphans was very meaningful to her. Since 2001, she has been a member of the USS Boxer Veterans Association.

Nearly 60 years after he was lost at sea, CDR Nicol’s ultimate sacrifice was honored by his country, his Navy, and his family. In May 2004, due to Norma’s dedicated efforts, a memorial service with full military honors for her father took place at the Fort Myers Old Post Chapel, Arlington National Cemetery, VA, during the week of the dedication of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Three of his former shipmates served as Honorary Pallbearers at the service. She also assured a “Lost at Sea” memorial headstone was placed at Arlington, forever honoring his life and service.

For most of her adult years Norma was an avid and accomplished needlepoint and cross stitch enthusiast. She was a member of the American Needlepoint Guild (ANG) and its Camellia Chapter affiliate. She attended many annual seminars to hone her skills. She enjoyed her first job as a college graduate, working for 10 years in the library at Jesuit High School, Carmichael, CA from which her sons had graduated. Throughout her life she remained close to her childhood girlfriends from Sacred Heart School in Coronado and Notre Dame Academy in Los Angeles while developing an extensive group of friends in Sacramento.

Norma loved to travel both nationally and internationally, be it accompanying Richard on business trips, as part of retracing her family roots, or just plain fun and recreation. As a historian, she loved to learn more about the past, present, and its potential impact on the future.

She was often spotted wearing patriotic attire (her signature hat!), and her home décor included sprinkles of red, white, and blue and U.S. Navy memorabilia. “Fair winds and following seas”, Norma, Mom, and Granny. We love you always and forever.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Sacramento with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center. Our family is especially grateful to the kind staff of Abe’s Garden Community and Alive Hospice in Nashville who provided loving care and support for Norma over the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Norma to the Ryan Watkins Hamilton Scholarship Fund at Jesuit High School, 1200 Jacob Lane, Carmichael, CA 95608, to the “Our Future, Our Faith, Our Time” Fund at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825, or to Abe’s Garden Community, 115 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37205.

