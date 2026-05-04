Mrs. Norma Marin, age 94, of Nashville, TN, passed away at her home peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family. She was born in Maria Elena, Chile and was a daughter of the late Pedro Aluzema and Olga Benson Aluzema. Mrs. Norma was a member of the Catholic faith and retired from PCBA Assembly-Benitron as a technician. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Enelia Urritia, and a brother, William Aluzema.

Mrs. Norma loved family gatherings. She was an active lady, including activities like dancing and jogging. She enjoyed playing games, crocheting, and reading romance novels. She had a strong passion for classic music.

Mrs. Marin is survived by her children, Virginia Harper of Franklin, TN, Alex Marin of Nashville, TN, Maritza (Bruce) Rasnick of Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jose Urritia of Chapel Hill, TN.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233, is in charge of arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.