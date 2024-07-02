OBITUARY: Norma Jean Shotwell

Norma Jean Shotwell, age 88 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Norma was born in Anniston, AL on April 23, 1936, daughter to the late Elisha & Willie (Waid) Thompson. When she was 2 months old they relocated to Columbia, TN. She graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1954.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Douglas Shotwell & sister, Marie (Jim) Nabors.

In 1955, after marrying her beloved Husband, Don, she relocated from Columbia, TN to Nashville, TN. In 1972, she moved again, this time to Franklin, TN. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to homemaking and was a loving wife. An accomplished organist, she found joy in playing at various Baptist Churches. Her service spanned over two decades, culminating in her retirement from organ playing in 2000, having faithfully served as the organist at Grassland Heights Baptist Church, Franklin, TN.

Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, Donald Bracey Shotwell, Sr.; daughter, Janet Gail (Tim) Sullivan & son, Donny (Sandy) Shotwell: brother, Ronald Waid (Petricia) Thompson of New Orleans, LA; sister, Suzanne (Bill) Jones of Columbia, TN; 4 grand children, Justin (Annie) Sullivan, Jeremy Shotwell, Jenny (Brent) Reynolds & Kristin (Colton) Gambill, great grandchildren, Carson Gambill, Timothy Sullivan, Parker Belle Reynolds, Julia Sullivan, Maisie Sullivan, Sawyer Gambill, Jackson Reynolds, Isaac Shotwell, Vanna Reynolds & Gentry Gambill.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Rusty Trotter officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

Pallbearers will be Justin Sullivan, Jeremy Shotwell, Brent Reynolds, Colton Gambill, Carson Gambill & Terry Robertson.

Mike Hyde, Lyle Cheatham & John Dunn & Wayne Crawford will serve as Honorary Pallbearers

Expression of sympathy can take the form of donation to Grassland Heights Baptist Church, in loving memory of Norma Jean Shotwell.

