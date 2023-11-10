OBITUARY: Norma Jean ‘Granny’ Bennett

Norma Jean “Granny” Bennett, age 76 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Sam & Ethel Bennett.

Norma is preceded in death by her brother, Sam Bennett, Jr.; granddaughter, Kacy Young; great-granddaughter, Nova Martin; nephews, Tony Bennett and Malcolm Bennett.

She is survived by her sons, Brian (Valerie) Bennett of Lobelville, TN and Marty (Angie Ingram) Bennett of Franklin, TN; daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Young of Columbia, TN and Heather (Jerome Owenby) Gordon of Columbia, TN; brother, Bill Bennett of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, William Bennett, Waylon Bennett, Ona McCandless, Makayla McCandless, Ginna McCandless, Kelsi Young, Kaitlyn Gordon and Austin Onate; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Paislee, SaMarah, Xander, Elias, Prince, KyAsia and Tyana; many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Brandon Rediker will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian and Marty Bennett.

Memorials may be made to the Norma Bennett Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

