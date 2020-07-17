



Norma Brean, age 77, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 14, 2020.

She was a native of Waukegan, Illinois and was retired after working as a medical secretary and owning a tavern with her husband in Fort Myers, Florida. She loved her family, hosting dinners, listening to music, and most of all, spoiling the many dogs she has adopted over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Velda and Sylvia Fanta Matthews and her sister, Virginia Matthews. Survived by her husband of 59 years, John Brean; son, Tom Brean; daughter, Karen Nicholl; sisters, Bonnie Roche and Nancy Ruud; and grandson, Nicholas Miller.

At her request, no public services will be held. Inurnment will be in Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue at snootygiggles.com.




