OBITUARY: Norma Grace Earle Shaver

Norma Grace Earle Shaver, 93, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2026.

Born August 12, 1932, in Sedan, Kansas, to George and Erma Earle, Norma grew up to become a woman of quiet dedication—to her faith, her family, and the simple joys that make a life well-lived.

After graduating from Marple Newtown High School in Pennsylvania, Norma worked as a secretary for Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. She later spent eleven years with Super X Drug Store. But her most cherished role was that of homemaker, creating a warm and loving home for her family as they criss-crossed the globe during her husband’s Army career before settling permanently in Franklin, Tennessee, in 1980. Norma provided the steady heart of the home, turning each new place into a place of belonging for her family.

Norma was a longtime member of Franklin Community of Faith Church, where her faith remained a steady anchor throughout her life.

She found contentment in the everyday pleasures—a good book, the daily Wordle, a challenging crossword puzzle—but her greatest delight was her family. She loved nothing more than doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her immeasurable joy.

Norma is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Colonel Lloyd F. Shaver Jr., U.S. Army (Retired); her four children, Debbie Durham, Becky Harvey, Kim Shaver, and Trey Shaver; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Lawrence Earle, Georgia Robinson, Dorothy Ayres, and Hazel Goldberg; great-granddaughter, Demi Maeve Rikal.

A funeral service will be held at 2PM Friday, February 6, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:00PM-2:00PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, dedicated to ending childhood cancer, in honor of Norma’s great-granddaughter, Demi Rikal, at https://www.alexslemonade.org/contribute/7.

