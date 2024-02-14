OBITUARY: Nona Fox Inglis

Nona Fox Inglis, age 67 of Franklin, TN passed away February 9, 2024.

She was born in Madisonville, KY. Nona was a very beautiful person inside and out. She was a woman of integrity that never did anything half-way. She was a devoted daughter and beloved mother and grandmother.

She was a full-time caregiver to her son who battled MD and to her husband with his ongoing health issues. Nona was a woman who held many talents. She was an avid gardener. She would start with a seed that she would grow into a plant, and once ready she would can and be ready to serve for a family dish. It was true farm to table. Nona loved to crochet and quilt, leaving no stitch out of place.

She was a member of Riverside Fellowship where she was a part of the Handbell Choir. She was also a member of the Chancel Choir. Nona enjoyed traveling with her friends and family. They enjoyed many hikes together in the Smoky Mountains and going on mission trips. Nona retired from BellSouth after 32 years, and will be remembered for her feisty personality.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Lee Fox; step-father, George Ozee; brother, Gary Fox; sister, Chris Ann Fox.

Nona is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mitchell Inglis; daughter, Chasity Boczulak of Brentwood, TN; son, Matthew Inglis of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Dallas Boczualak, Adara Boczulak, Ariella Boczulak, Aurora Boczulak, and Tolly Boczulak; mother, Janet Ozee of Madisonville, KY; brothers, Dale Fox, Tony Fox, and Mark Fox; and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday with visitation one hour prior to the service at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4230 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064. Rev. Donna Parramore & Pastor Kevin Wood will officiate. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

