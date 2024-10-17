OBITUARY: Noelle Jeanine McDonald

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Noelle Jeanine McDonald, who left us on October 12, 2024, at the age of 31.

Born in 1992, Noelle graduated as valedictorian from Cape Fear Christian Academy and went on to pursue her passion for visual arts in college.

Noelle was a talented makeup artist, founding her successful business, Noelle McDonald Makeup Artist. Her creativity extended beyond her profession; she was also an accomplished artist and musician. Noelle cherished her rescue dog, Riddle, and shared a deep love for her boyfriend, Chase, and her friends. She found joy in cooking and decorating, always bringing beauty and warmth into the lives of those around her.

A devoted follower of Jesus, Noelle served as an inspiring example to her friends and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Bradford (Brad) McDonald, and her brother, Matthew Bradford McDonald.

She is survived by her mother, Tammy Jeanine McDonald of Nashville, TN; her grandmother, Mary Jane Matthews of Lillington, NC; her sister-in-law, Ethalee Powell McDonald of Greensboro, NC; and her niece, Virginia Grace McDonald of Greensboro, NC.

A celebration of Noelle’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Deer Valley Farm, 1725 Lawrence Road, Franklin TN.

We would love to honor Noelle by inviting everyone to wear black and/or white, her favorite colors, if you would like.

Noelle’s legacy of love, creativity, and compassion will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a Go Fund Me, to invest in Noelle’s dream of an organic doggie cookie business to be launched by her mother.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Noelle, please visit the Tribute Wall.

