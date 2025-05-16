OBITUARY: Noel Limouze Goodale

Noel Limouze Goodale was born on December 29, 1944, the son of Ennett James Goodale, Jr. and Violet Limouze Goodale. He grew up in Mineola, Long Island, alongside his brother, Peter Goodale, who later married Virginia Castle.

Noel graduated from Mineola High School in 1962 and went on to earn both his B.S. and M.S. in Business Administration from C.W. Post of Long Island University. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a captain in the Marine Air Wing.

In 1970, he married his college sweetheart, Grace Brown. Shortly thereafter, they moved to sunny California, where Noel worked as a Vice President at Union Bank. One of his most rewarding roles was teaching college courses in business and finance, where he was able to share his expertise with students and inspire future professionals.

A lifelong musician, Noel had a deep love for music and taught drum lessons for many years in his home.

He was a devoted father to Melissa, widow of Glenn Pitcher; Kerry, married to Todd Tomasoski; and James, married to Kaitlan Rummel. He was also a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren.

In his retirement, Noel moved to Franklin, Tennessee, where he cherished time with family and celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Noel passed away at the age of 80 on May 13, 2025. He will be interred at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.