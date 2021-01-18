OBITUARY: Noah Thomas Evans

Noah Evans, 13, of Franklin, TN passed from this life into the loving arms of His Savior on January 14, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends in the comforts of his own room. Noah was ushered into Heaven with prayers, praise, and love.

Noah was born in Auburn, Alabama to Tom and Lori Evans on May 28, 2007. He attended the Auburn Early Education Center and Auburn Classical Academy while residing in Auburn. When Noah moved with his family to Franklin to help plant 5 Stones Church, he attended both Poplar Grove and Hillsboro Schools. Noah loved to play soccer with Williamson County, Hillsboro School, and the Tennessee Soccer Club. Noah enjoyed taking Improv classes and performing in musical theater productions with CYT (Christian Youth Theater) and Hillsboro Players. Noah loved to play Pickle Ball, had a wicked serve that earned him the nickname “Ace” on the court, and could be heard rapping the music of Hamilton “Non-stop”. His most proud accomplishment was earning “The Rose Award”, given to the castmate that most exemplifies Christ, during the run of the CYT show, “Tuck Everlasting”, during which Noah was diagnosed with a brain tumor, had brain surgery, and began chemo and radiation treatments. Noah had a passion for his family, humbly serving God, and genuinely loving and encouraging everyone he met. He represented Jesus Christ in the most beautiful way, living a life of servanthood and joyful suffering so that others might come to know the deep love of the Father.

Noah is survived by his parents, Tom and Lori Evans; his older brother, Nathan, and younger brother, Elijah; his grandparents, Doug Bernia, Debra Cannon, Tom Evans, and Janice Evans; his Aunt Christy Lukasik and family, Uncle Todd Evans and family, and Uncle Jeffrey Bernia and family.

Noah’s Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at Grace Chapel Church in Leipers Fork, TN. Please wear green, funky socks, and bring your favorite picture of Noah (or you and Noah) along with a letter sharing the impact Noah’s life had on you and your favorite memories of him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The NoahBRAVE Foundation via 5 Stones Church. The NoahBRAVE Foundation is a God-given dream to honor Noah’s incredible life and his Brave battle with terminal brain cancer by raising funds for research in treatment to find a cure for DIPG/DMG brain tumors, family care and connection for those asked to walk this journey. The foundation will also honor the courageous siblings affected by this disease through the Nathan Evans Sibling scholarship.

Noah’s family would like to thank everyone who has prayed, supported, and encouraged them along the journey to Noah’s victorious healing. #NoahBRAVE ~ Joshua 1:9