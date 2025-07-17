OBITUARY: Noah Taylor

In Loving Memory of Noah Woolbright Taylor

Noah Taylor, age 22, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July12, 2025 due to a tragic act of violence on I-24. He was born June 13, 2003, in Hermitage, TN and he had been a resident in Smyrna since 2006. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Noah was a born-again Christian. He was saved and baptized at LifePoint Church on March 30, 2025. He loved the Lord with all his heart, with all his soul and with all his mind. He had an unwavering passion to serve the Lord. His favorite versus were Romans 8:38-39 “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor death, nor any created thing, will be able to separate us from, the love of God, which in Christ Jesus our Lord”.

Noah had a heart full of kindness and a smile that could brighten even the darkest day. He loved spending time with family, friends and his dog Louis. He had big dreams and a bright future. He graduated High school in 2021. He then continued his education at Washburn Tech in Topeka, KS and earned a certificate in welding in 2023.

Noah had just recently began working at CarTronics in Nashville in June 2025 to pursue a career in electrical installations. His dream was to have his own installation business.

Though his life was cut far too short, the love he gave and the joy he brought will remain in our hearts forever. We were blessed to have Noah in our lives for 22 years. He will always be remembered with joy in our hearts and a smile on our faces.

He is survived by his loving mother and stepfather, Katrina and Scott Leonard; father and stepmother, Scot and Bersaida Taylor; six siblings, Jordyn Nance (Lucas), brother Joshua Taylor and Jacob Taylor and sister Hannah Taylor; stepbrother, Shawn Leonard and stepsister Marian Leonard; six nieces and nephews Addy, Delilah, Kody, Tommy, Bentlee and Holden; grandparents, John and Tina Jacob, Chet and Sandra Taylor, Carol Haggerty; and countless extended family members and friends who loved him deeply.

All who knew and loved Noah are welcome to attend.

Noah, we love you always and you will never be forgotten.

Visitation with the Taylor family will be at LifePoint Church, Smyrna on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 1:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00pm with Pastor Joey Angulo officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with Scot Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Jordyn Taylor, Tonny Duenas, Gabe Smithson, and Jacob Smithson serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Taylor family at www.woodfinchapel.com.