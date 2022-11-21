OBITUARY: Nina May (Shelton) Broadway

On November 13, 2022, Nina May Shelton Broadway, age 88, of Franklin, TN was called to her eternal home where she was restored and reunited with her late husband, Reg Broadway.

She was born May 29, 1934, in Memphis, TN.

Her life was full of love and laughter, and she truly made a difference in each person in her life whether they were family, friends, or a stranger she just met (Proverbs 31:26). People were always drawn to Nina’s light (Matthew 5:16) and immediately connected to her cheerful spirit and love for Jesus. She strived to guide more people into the kingdom of Heaven. Nina is truly a hero of the faith. We can only imagine how many jewels are in her crown in heaven due to all the lost souls she led to Christ.

She is survived by her sons, Reggie (Kimberly) Garner and Tim (Scottie) Garner; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Grief and mourning are signs of deep love, although most everyone grieving her entrance to Heaven is only temporary.

Services will be held Monday, November 21 at The Church at West Franklin, located at 700 New Hwy. 96 West, Franklin, TN. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM and the funeral service will follow at 3 PM. Matt Pearson will officiate.

Memphis services will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Forest Hill Funeral Home located at 2440 Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN 38133. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM with graveside service at 2 PM. Dr. Chuck Herring will officiate.

