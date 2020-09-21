OBITUARY: Nina Locke Holmes

Nina Locke Holmes – Age 87 of Nolensville, TN. September 18, 2020.

Preceded in death by sister, Norma Lawson; & parents, Charles & Pansey Locke. Survived by husband, Jim Holmes; sons, James (Candace) Holmes, Jr., Charlie Holmes & John (Pat) Holmes; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Holmes, Morgan Holmes, Shay Holmes & Grant (Monica) Holmes; great-grandchildren, Blade, Mason, Troy & Barrett.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family & Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.