Niles Alfred Borop, III, son of Niles Alfred Borop, Jr and Sara Meta Baggett Borop, native of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away at his home in Brentwood, TN, on April 18, 2026.

Niles graduated from Mercer University, Macon, Georgia, and Vanderbilt Divinity School, Nashville, Tennessee. Niles was a prolific gospel music songwriter and music publisher with recordings by various artists including Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, Sandi Patti, Deniece Williams, Debby Boone, Jim Murray, Kelly Nelon Thompson, the Nelons, the Pfieffers and Don Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his long-haired calico feline companion, Eva. He is also survived by three sisters, Catherine Mason (Jay Wilkins), Lilian Brannon (Cy Knoblauch), and Susan Trento (Joe); and two nieces, Sara Anne Lester (Jay) and Meta Susan Knoblauch (Stephen Machon).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry Street, SW, Aiken SC 29801.

Published by The Aiken Standard on Apr. 28, 2026.

### Memorial Events for Niles Borop, III

May

16

Celebration of Life

Heritage Community Center

300 Wheatfield Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027

Funeral services provided by:

Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville

9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221

Call: (615) 646-9292

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.