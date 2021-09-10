OBITUARY: Nikolas Andrew “Nik” Still

Nikolas Andrew “Nik” Still, age 16 of Thompson Station, TN passed away August 28, 2021.

Nik was a Junior at Independence High School.

Preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Sheila Hicks Holt and paternal grandfather, Luther C. Still, Sr.

Survived by: mother, Jody Holt Still; father, Luke (Virginia Turner) Still; brother, Lukas Joseph Still; maternal grandfather, Joe Holt; paternal grandmother, Rebecca Still; aunts and uncle, Kristie (Matt) Lassiter and Cindy Bryant and other loving family members.

Funeral Services will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Herschel Osborne and Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Nik Still Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday