OBITUARY: Niko Maurizio Scalzo

Mr. Niko Maurizio Scalzo, age 20, of Nolensville, TN, passed away on January 5, 2025 at his home. He was born in Franklin, TN and was the son of Marcello Maurizio Scalzo and Angela Nicole Mayfield Versluis. Niko was a student at Dark Horse Music Institute and member of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward “Bud” Mayfield.

Niko loved the outdoors. He enjoyed skateboarding and had a passion for music. Niko enjoyed dive restaurants, checking out cars, and hanging out with his friends. He loved the water and days at the lake, and water sports. Niko was a defender of the underdog and was extremely loyal to those he loved.

Niko is survived by his mother, Angie (Shawn) Versluis of Nolensville, TN; father, Marcello Maurizio Scalzo of Nolensville, TN; sister, Mia Scalzo of Nolensville, TN; step-brothers, Tanner (Brooklynn) Versluis of Springfield, TN, Tyler (Delaney) Versluis of Springfield, TN; niece, Avery Versluis; nephew, Hudson Versluis; grandparents, Vickie Porter Mayfield of Nolensville,TN, Joyce Lightstone of Charleston, SC, Mario Maurizio (Leslie) Scalzo of Myrtle Beach, NC, Bobby (Faye) Versluis of Old Hickory, TN; aunts and uncles, Andre (Jan) Scalzo, Sherrie (Jason) DeWitt, Mark (Mindy) Versluis, Troy (Tammy) Versluis; cousins, Taylor Scalzo, Hannah Scalzo, Dylan (Abbey) Goins, Christian DeWitt, Keaton DeWitt (Joshua Odum), Marcus Versluis, and Trace Versluis.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Niko Maurizio Scalzo to be planned for a later date.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in memory of Niko Scalzo to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or the charity of your choice.